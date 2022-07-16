Visa chaos a big hurdle for c'ships in US

EUGENE (Oregon) • Organisers of the World Athletics Championships are desperately trying to help clear a visa issuing logjam that is threatening to prevent around 100 athletes, coaches and officials from entering the United States for the event that started yesterday.

Dozens of athletes from around the world have been flagging their problems, with Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala among the most high-profile. He finally got his visa approved but faced a race to arrive in Eugene in time for the 100 metres heats (this morning, Singapore time).

Fellow Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui, due to race the 10,000m today, said that her US visa was approved in May but that she still did not have the stamp in her passport.

Several others have received late approval but will arrive on the day of their races - the championships will run till July 24.

American former world champion sprinter Michael Johnson tweeted: "This would never happen in a truly professional sport."

World Athletics (WA) said on Thursday that 255 of the 374 outstanding visa cases had been resolved after being escalated to a joint group comprising the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Oregon22 and WA. Another 20 have been refused and around 100 are still to be resolved, with many expected to fail.

"We won't be 100 per cent satisfied unless we had 100 per cent of the athletes here. That is not something that we will probably be able to achieve but that is what we strive for," USA Track and Field chief operating officer Renee Washington said following a WA council meeting.

One of the complications for this event is that WA left the window for qualification open until very close to the start in order to give athletes more chance to find competitions due to the impact of Covid-19. It means that many have had to start the visa application process relatively late.

WA president Sebastian Coe said: "We will work right up to the last minute but this is a very complicated multi-faceted landscape. There isn't one dominant problem. Sometimes it's a staffing issue, some people are struggling to get face-to-face interviews. There are political complications as well."

Visa issues aside, Coe described the first World Athletics Championships to be held in the United States as very exciting. "This is the largest sports market in the world and there are some really powerful assets in the United States in terms of promoting the sport," he said. "So it is exciting to be here, but we're also here on a mission too."

REUTERS