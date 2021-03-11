Virus rules go overboard for Team NZ fans

AUCKLAND • Aucklanders skirted coronavirus restrictions to pack waterfront bars and cheer on Team New Zealand on the opening day of the America's Cup yesterday.

Just four days after the country's largest city exited a hard lockdown following a cluster of community cases, mask-less revellers poured into the Viaduct precinct.

While the crowds were not huge, they were well above the 100-person limit mandated under the government's Level Two virus restrictions currently in force for the city.

After two lockdowns in Auckland over the past six weeks, many seemed determined to put sporting passion ahead of social distancing protocols for once.

Fan Ricky Rutledge said the excitement was palpable as Kiwis rekindled their love affair with the America's Cup.

"I guess it's (the crisis) reduced the numbers and there's been a negative effect (on crowd numbers), but looking around today, you wouldn't know," he added.

New Zealand first won the America's Cup in 1995 and, much like the Olympics, public interest in the event flares once every four years.

The coronavirus pandemic has inevitably cast a shadow over the 2021 edition, with many warm-up events cancelled, team preparations curtailed and hopes of attracting international visitors dashed.

Yachting's most prestigious trophy, first contested in 1851, is usually catnip for billionaires but only a few super yachts were moored in Viaduct Harbour, well short of the dozens originally expected.

However, crowd restrictions are expected to be eased by the weekend and a huge jump in numbers is expected.

On the water, events did not go entirely Team NZ's way, with yesterday's racing ending 1-1 after Italian challenger Luna Rossa bounced back from a first-up loss.

EXCITING CONTEST This is the absolute best thing that could have happened for the event. Close racing brings the adrenaline up in the teams and brings their responses up, it encourages support. KELVIN WHALLEY, Team NZ fan, on the 1-1 tie in the America's Cup.

Fan Kelvin Whalley believes it is good for the regatta, saying even Kiwis want a competitive series, and not the 7-0 whitewash many pundits have predicted for the hosts.

"This is the absolute best thing that could have happened for the event," he said. "Close racing brings the adrenaline up in the teams and brings their responses up, it encourages support."

Racing in the best-of-13 series resumes tomorrow. Two races will take place on each race day and the first team to score seven points will be crowned the winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA