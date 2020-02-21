Virus infects China's hopes

HONG KONG • The coronavirus has destroyed the Tokyo Olympic dreams of some Chinese athletes and disrupted the preparations of others, forcing them to miss tournaments and train in strict isolation while wearing masks.

The Games organisers are adamant that the outbreak, which originated in December from the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since killed more than 2,100 people, will not derail the biggest event in this year's sporting calendar.

But the coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, is likely to compromise the performance of the Chinese team, which has finished in the top three of the medals table at every Olympics this century.

While there are no known cases among Chinese competitors, the outbreak coincides with a critical stage in their build-up to the Games, which begin on July 24.

In one stark example, China's women's football team resorted to doing stretching exercises in the corridor of a Brisbane hotel after they were quarantined ahead of an Olympic qualifying tournament.

But China is hopeful that some countries will open their doors to its athletes to compete in qualifiers even as other nations issue strict restrictions on Chinese arrivals.

"There will be over 100 Olympic qualifying tournaments around the world between February and April," said Liu Guoyong, a vice-president of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

"The International Olympic Committee has asked various international sports federations to provide all possible assistance and convenience to Chinese athletes."

Despite hamstrung preparations and missing star player Wang Shuang - who was not allowed to leave her home city of Wuhan and has since been training alone on a rooftop while wearing a mask - China's women's football team managed two wins and a draw in Australia.

They will face South Korea over two legs for a spot in Tokyo, but their "home" match will have to be staged abroad due to the outbreak.

The Olympic women's football qualifying tournament was moved from Wuhan last month, but at least the team's hopes of making it to Tokyo are still alive, unlike their handball counterparts.

Their campaign ended when they withdrew from a qualifying tournament in Hungary next month, saying they could not organise training in the face of the crisis.

China were also forced out of a World Cup gymnastics meeting in Melbourne - which offers qualifying points for Tokyo - because of travel restrictions.

Although Liu remains confident that athletes will be able to prepare properly for Tokyo, the reality on the ground tells a different picture.

Their badminton and table tennis teams - both gold medal favourites - have decamped to Britain and Qatar respectively, while the judo squad missed the Paris Grand Slam in a blow to their Olympic build-up.

China has also ordered its teams both at home and abroad to train behind closed doors to guard against the virus.

"Unless there is an emergency, nobody can come onto the base and nobody can get out," said Cao Zhongrong, coach of China's modern pentathlon team.

While training has been severely curtailed - they can run only on treadmills and must wear masks while show jumping - Luo Shuai feels it is a test of mental mettle.

The pentathlete said: "I treat this as a special training under hypoxic (deprived of oxygen) conditions."

