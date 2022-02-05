Virus-hit France boss out for opener

LONDON • France rugby coach Fabien Galthie yesterday tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Les Bleus' opening Six Nations match against Italy tomorrow.

"This morning, I tested positive Covid-19. I am doing well and I have light symptoms," he tweeted.

"As a result, I am going to self-isolate and will be working remotely this week. Raphael Ibanez and the rest of my staff, in whom I have full confidence, will be acting as my go-between on the pitch."

The hosts' build-up to the Test has been hit by the virus, with Gaetan Barlot, Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Cyril Baille and Bernard le Roux all testing positive over the past month.

England have also had to face similar disruptions, with Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill ruled out through injury, and Joe Marler and Joe Marchant only just returning after their positive tests last week.

Other absentees include captain Owen Farrell, Jonny May, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Sam Underhill and the Vunipola brothers as the Red Rose gear up for the latest edition of rugby's oldest international fixture against Scotland.

As such, England coach Eddie Jones has labelled their bitter rivals as "red-hot favourites" for their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield today. The Australian is well known for trying to unsettle opponents with some choice words to the media but, while some feel the 62-year-old is using a familiar ploy, Jones might have a point.

Since their humiliating pool-stage exit at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the Scots have been much improved. In last year's Six Nations, they stunned England 11-6 at Twickenham - their first Calcutta Cup win in 38 years - and also beat the French 27-23 away, while they ran both Ireland and Wales close on home soil.

That positive sequence of results has Jones convinced Scotland are "probably two years ahead of us in terms of their development".

"It's the first time I've had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites," said Jones.

"They're expected to win... they've got to cope with that."

However, Scotland counterpart Gregor Townsend will not read too much into Jones' praise, deeming it to be mind games.

"Every coach does this little song and dance going into a game trying to convince the media they're underdogs," he said.

