Virus forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Games

TOKYO • The Olympic golf tournament lost two of its top stars to the coronavirus yesterday, as world No. 1 Jon Rahm and last year's US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau were forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games.

The PGA Tour announced that big-hitting DeChambeau would be replaced by fellow American Patrick Reed and hours later, the Spanish Olympic Committee said Rahm had pulled out after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in as many months.

The virus has cast a shadow over the event, with at least 132 Games-related cases so far, with 13 of them being athletes. The loss of two of golf's biggest names robs the tournament, which starts at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday, of some of its star power.

"Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for the Olympics 2020 in Japan," the PGA said in a statement on behalf of USA Golf.

"He will be unable to compete for Team USA.

"Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau and is undergoing the requisite testing protocol today, Sunday and Monday before departing for Japan."

DeChambeau could not hide his bitter disappointment at missing out on his first Games.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," he said.

"Representing my country means the world to me and it was a tremendous honour to make this team."

Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, will join world No. 3 Collin Morikawa, the recently crowned British Open champion, fourth-ranked Justin Thomas, and world No. 5 Xander Schauffele in the men's competition.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo," said the world No. 13.

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."

Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open last month, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open, which ended last weekend.

It was the latest twist to what has been a tumultuous season for the 26-year-old, who had been the bookmakers' favourite for gold.

He was forced to withdraw from last month's Memorial Tournament while defending a six-shot lead heading into the final round after returning a positive test.

Rahm, who is not being replaced in Tokyo, bounced back from that setback to clinch a stunning victory at the US Open at Torrey Pines a fortnight later, but the virus has now ruined his chance to succeed Britain's Justin Rose, who will not defend his title here.

On the Covid-19 situation, the International Olympic Committee yesterday reiterated athletes must wear masks at all Olympic venues, including medal ceremonies, but they will be briefly allowed to remove them on the podium for a photo opportunity.

"It's not a nice to have. It's a must to have," said spokesman Mark Adams. "No, there is no relaxation and we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules.

"It's important for the sports, for everyone involved and for our Japanese friends, and it would send a strong message."

