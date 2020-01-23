Virus fears affect boxing and football qualifiers

TOKYO • Olympic boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania that were set to take place in Wuhan, China, next month have been cancelled because of fears over the new flu-like coronavirus, Japan's Kyodo news agency said yesterday.

On the same day, the Asian Football Confederation also said women's Olympic football qualifiers that were slated to be held in Wuhan will be moved to the eastern city of Nanjing and played on schedule from Feb 3-9. Wuhan was supposed to host China, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Australia in Group B.

Boxing's Games preparations have already been upended after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in June suspended the International Boxing Association owing to issues with its finances and governance.

The IOC has set up a task force to run the boxing competition. It is led by Morinari Watanabe, an IOC member and International Gymnastics Federation head.

The Kyodo report cited organisers as the source of the news.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact Watanabe. The IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee also did not immediately return requests for comment.

The death toll from the virus in China rose to 17 yesterday with more than 500 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in Hubei province.

The Tokyo organising committee has previously said in response to questions on health concerns for the 2020 Olympics that "countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of our plans to host a safe and secure Games".

It added that it would "continue to collaborate with all relevant organisations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and we will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organisations".

