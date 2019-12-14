Virtus Star set to shine

RACE 1 (1,000M)

6 Smart Of Youth raced only fairly on debut. However, his trial form before that run was excellent. With added experience, he can figure. 9 War Of Courage comes out of a strong race behind the runaway Luck More. That day, he beat Island Winner, who has since come out and won. 13 Trust Me comes out of the same race as War Of Courage. He's taken time to acclimatise but he now appears ready to go on with it. 11 Aurora Steed is next best.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

12 Majestic Endeavour appears to have returned to his mark. From the right gate, his best should test these. 6 Big Bully has been consistent without winning this season. If he can recapture his best, he's going to be in the finish. 10 Victorious Leader narrowly missed first-up. This isn't overly strong and his best can capture this, especially under champion jockey Zac Purton. 2 Great Harvest can figure with the right run up on the pace.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Zero Hedge hasn't won for over a year but he now appears to have found his mark. He's had five runs this campaign to ensure he is fit. From the draw, he is capable of finding the front. 3 Dollar Reward took 30 starts to shed his maiden status. He then backed that win up with another. He's racing well. 10 Will Power trialled fairly and could be ready to make an impression on debut. 8 California Rad caught the eye on debut. He's open to further improvement.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

11 Virtus Star has been running on fairly well. He now gets the services of Purton, which signals intent and this race appears well within his grasp. 13 Romantic Journey has finished second in his last three starts. It will only be a matter of time before he grabs one. 2 Golden Kid dug deep to win last start at the Valley. He remains in Class 5, which suits him. He also gets the inside draw. 6 Reeve's Muntjac got off the mark last start. He'll be thereabouts again.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

7 Authentic Champ steps out for his second start in Hong Kong. He hasn't raced for 12 months but he has had a number of trials at Conghua, catching the eye in each. He looks ready to run a bold race. 1 Amazing is another who steps out for the first time this season. He has also trialled well and now gets the services of Purton. 2 Wood On Fire has done well across his short career. He's open to further improvement. 11 Sprint Forward is consistent and the strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa warrants respect.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

4 Cheerful Leader closed impressively to grab third last start over this course and distance. He's shown steady improvement and the combination of Matthew Chadwick and Ricky Yiu have been on fire this season. 6 Witness Hunter has shown very little but he appeared to turn his form around last start. He can progress further with the right run. 10 Joy Master rattled home last start from the rear. He's a course-and-distance winner this season. His best commands respect. 2 Amazing Satchmo gets Purton again. He'll be thereabouts.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 Elite Patch couldn't have been more impressive when scoring his four-length demolition job last start. Remaining in Class 3, he can repeat that effort. 1 Solomon's Bay has the class about him. With the right run, he can figure. 8 Mega Heart was competitive last start. He's a course-and-distance winner. So, with even luck, he should go close. 2 Handsome Bo Bo should try to make all the running. He can run them along for Matthew Poon.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

1 Decrypt finished third in this year's Irish 2000 Guineas behind Phoenix Of Spain and Too Darn Hot. If he manages to race anywhere near that level, he'll prove awfully hard to beat. He's since trialled well and is worth jumping on. 9 Perfect Match rattled home for third first-up. He can progress further up in distance and he warrants respect on his consistency from last season. 5 Superich struggled first-up from the tailend. He's much better than that. If he can recapture his best, he's a chance from the good gate. 11 Beauty Rush is a lightly raced Australian Group 3 winner pre-import. He's capable.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 Lone Eagle might not have put it all together yet but it's only a matter of time before he breaks through. It could very well come here for recent dual Hong Kong International Races-winning jockey Joao Moreira. Drawn well, this contest looks suitable. 2 Lockheed has been consistent without winning. But he's shown enough to suggest that he is capable of breaking through off the right mark. 5 Big Fortune is already a two-time winner this campaign. He's capable of adding a third under jockey Karis Teetan. 9 Quadruple Double steps up to Class 3. He's drawn well and should be up to this.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

10 Super Elegance flashed home from way back last start, narrowly missing by a short head. He's been competitive this season. With the right run, he can register his first win at his 10th Hong Kong start. 2 Seerite Dragon is another who made significant ground from the rear last start. He can progress further stepping up in distance. It just depends how far back he finds himself in the run. 1 Packing Warrior has the wide gate to contend with, but he has the class edge on a number of these. 4 Alcari is next best for the in-form Ricky Yiu stable.

Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club