Virtual events getting popular

In previous editions of Spartan Races, Siti Aishah would find herself vaulting over walls and climbing ropes as part of the obstacle race series. But this year's race experience was slightly different for the avid runner.

Instead of conquering a physical course, the hurdles the 38-year-old tackled included burpees, push-ups and jumping jacks. The food and beverage administrator also completed the equivalent of a 36km run in the confines of her home by doing 7,000 lateral bounds, while also finishing a 50km run outdoors.

Aishah, who did these races with her friends over Zoom, said: "We've accepted the fact that the situation is different from what it was last time so we wanted to do something that would help to keep us going. We wanted to stay active and didn't want to quit what we love doing."

With the cancellation or postponement of mass participation events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, events like the Spartan Race and the Mizuno Ekiden Race, a long-distance relay, have been converted to virtual ones that allow people to complete a certain distance in their own time using a GPS-tracking app or device.

Virtual race organiser 42Race has seen a two-fold increase in the number of races it has organised this year, compared to the same period last year.

Event management companies like Orange Room, which usually organise live races, have also started holding virtual events.It had projected organising 28 events this year, but the outbreak left the outfit with zero live events to oversee.

That was when the company decided to add virtual events to its repertoire. Its managing director Elvin Ting, 40, said: "Honestly, we didn't really believe in virtual events last year as we thought that events are experiential.

"When Covid-19 hit and events were cancelled, we couldn't hold events physically. So like all businesses, we needed to transform and this is where we first came on board with (virtual events)."

With plans to hold its annual TRI-Factor Series - a multi-sport event cross several countries in the region - derailed, Orange Room came up with the Run-4-Asia Virtual Run Challenge. It has also organised the Circuit Breaker Virtual Run and initiated the Run for Heroes 2020, a 1km virtual run aimed at honouring Singapore's front-line heroes while encouraging people to keep active.

Run for Heroes 2020 is supported by national agency Sport Singapore through the Active Enabler Programme.

Noting the atmosphere of virtual events is different from that of regular races, Ting said it is essential to link these online events to a cause.



Avid runner Siti Aishah completed over 7,000 lateral ski jumps as part of Spartan's virtual race last weekend. PHOTO: SITI AISHAH



He added: "With virtual events, the purpose and the emotional connection to the event is important.

People who sign up for a traditional event have a personal goal and, after completing it, they take a picture and that's social currency. But for virtual events, it has to go a bit deeper."

But, for some, the convenience and flexibility of virtual races makes them more appealing than their traditional counterparts.

Vincent Lim, a senior manager at an aviation company, has cut down on the number of live races over the past three years and has participated in more online events.

The 49-year-old said: "I can select the time I want to run without having to go to the actual site and jostle through the traffic. It also gives me the flexibility to select my route.

"There are so many varieties of virtual runs. You can sign up for challenges that allow you to complete 50km, 100km or 200km in a month. Non-virtual races cannot maintain that kind of tracking for participants."

Virtual races are generally also cheaper than live races, with sign-up fees often costing less than $10.

While the Run-4-Asia Challenge has attracted slightly below 1,000 participants - compared to the 15,000 that signed up for last year's TRI-factor series - Ting believes some features of virtual races will be incorporated into conventional ones when such mass sports events are allowed to take place.

He said: "Our perception has shifted and we believe the new norm will bring a different requirement to events. People will expect a bit of a virtual element and the merging of the online and offline space."

Co-founder of 42Race Augustine Chua added: "Virtual races and traditional events are complementary with each other.

"Before Covid-19, we have organised lead-up runs to marathons. People will prefer to have more options to complete their races and will appreciate having more avenues to connect and socialise digitally with their running buddies."