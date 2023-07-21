Vingegaard 'thriving on pressure' in Tour defence, says stage winner Asgreen

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France – After sprinting to victory in Thursday’s Tour de France stage, Dane Kasper Asgreen showed most delight as he talked of countryman Jonas Vingegaard “thriving under pressure” in defence of the overall title.

Asgreen won flat stage 18 as a long range escape edged a fast-closing peloton to the line at Bourg-en-Bresse in a white-knuckle finale.

Overall leader Vingegaard retained his commanding 7min 35sec advantage ahead of Sunday’s finish on a day that Asgreen stole some of the limelight.

He won as the chasing pack mistimed their pursuit of a four-man breakaway by less than a second.

Asgreen showed his most visible joy when talking of Vingegaard’s grace under pressure.

“What Jonas has done coming here as defending Tour de France champion is a different kind of pressure, but he’s thrived with this pressure,” said the 28-year-old.

“He seems super confident and relaxed and he’s been that way since Bilbao on day one,” he said.

Vingegaard, who raced under the radar on his way to the 2022 title, came into this Tour as the man to beat and has crushed the opposition as he has built a wide margin lead with only three stages to ride.

“As a fellow Dane, I always hoped he was going to come away with a victory and if he stays on his bike, he’s not quite there yet but it looks like it could be his Tour de France again this year,” Asgreen concluded.

Vingegaard also spoke warmly of Asgreen.