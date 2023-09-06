Vinci becomes an official supporter of 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games

PARIS - French construction group Vinci said on Wednesday it had agreed to partner with the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an "Official Supporter".

Vinci "closely identifies with the pledge made by Paris 2024 to organise the games in a more responsible way, keeping the carbon emissions generated by the event to less than half of those from previous games while creating job opportunities and celebrating the positive impact sport can have on society," it said in a statement. REUTERS

