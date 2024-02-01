Villa sign Rogers from Middlesbrough

Aston Villa have signed forward Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old joined Middlesbrough last July from Manchester City, having spent loan periods at Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Rogers, an England Under-20 international, has made 33 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring seven goals including a consolation goal in Middlesbrough's 6-1 League Cup semi-final second leg defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa, fifth in the Premier League standings, are away to Sheffield United on Saturday. REUTERS