Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young are Japan Open victors

TOKYO – Badminton juggernaut Viktor Axelsen clinched the men’s singles crown at the Japan Open final on Sunday while An Se-young of South Korea took the women’s title to secure her promotion to the world No. 1 spot.

The top ranked Dane fended off a brave challenge from Jonatan Christie of Indonesia to win 21-7, 21-18 in 45 minutes in Tokyo.

After cruising through the first game, Axelsen struggled in the second with his 3-0 lead becoming an 8-13 deficit at one point, as Christie fired a barrage of sizzling shots at the reigning world champion.

“It’s always a tough game, playing against Jonatan Christie. But I came out really strong. He seemed a little bit tense, especially early in the match,” Axelsen said.

“Winning titles is always hard,” he added. “Second game, I was under quite a bit of pressure. But I am happy about how I came back.”

Axelsen said he was focused on the world championships slated for August in Denmark.

In the women’s singles final, An beat He Bingjiao of China 21-15, 21-11.

With the victory, the South Korean was set to rise to the world No.1 spot, replacing Japan’s reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi, who crashed out in the quarter-finals.