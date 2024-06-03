Vikings WR Justin Jefferson agrees to 4-year extension

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a contract extension Monday that reportedly makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The four-year, $140 million extension includes $88.7 million at signing and $110 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

The Vikings confirmed an extension through the 2028 campaign but did not disclose financial details for the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

"The time has finally come. The deal I've been waiting for since I was a little kid," Jefferson said in a video posted to Instagram. "Being doubted my whole career. Not being highly recruited. Not being the first receiver off the draft board. This whole journey wasn't easy for me. ... To be given a gift to play football at the highest level, it's a blessing. It's an honor."

The extension's average annual value of $35 million per season is $1 million more than the previous record for a non-QB set by pass rusher Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.

The $110 million in guaranteed money eclipses the $84 million the Philadelphia Eagles gave A.J. Brown earlier this offseason as the most in NFL history for a wide receiver.

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said Jefferson, who turns 25 on June 16, had earned the big payday "and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time."

"From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah added. "He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn't be more excited for Justin and his family."

After leading the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) in 2022, Jefferson reached the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth straight season in 2023 despite missing seven games due to injuries.

"Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I'm grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski, and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking."

Drafted in the first round (22nd overall) in 2020, Jefferson is a three-time Pro Bowl selection with 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns in 60 career games (57 starts). His career average of 98.3 receiving yards per game is the highest in NFL history.

Jefferson, who turned down a contract offer of $28 million per season before the start of the 2023 campaign, will continue to lead a new-look offense in Minnesota in 2024. He'll be working with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, drafted in the first round to replace the departed Kirk Cousins.

--Field Level Media REUTERS