Vietnam win football gold at last

After losing five SEA Games football finals - 1995, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2009 - Vietnam finally ended that unwanted run with a 3-0 win over Indonesia last night. At Manila's Rizal Memorial Stadium, they had two men to thank - defender Doan Van Hau for his brace and captain Do Hung Dung for a cool finish. While Vietnam's women have won gold six times, including this year after beating Thailand 1-0 on Sunday, their men often fell at the final hurdle. South Vietnam did win the inaugural football title at the 1959 Seap Games in Bangkok.