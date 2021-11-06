Vietnam confirms May 12-23 for SEA Games

HANOI • The SEA Games in Vietnam, postponed from this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held next year, the country's Olympic committee said yesterday.

The 40-sport event will now run from May 12-23 next year, according to a report on the Vietnam Olympic Committee website, citing a decision by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

The regional multi-event Games were scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 other locations in Vietnam from Nov 21 to Dec 2.

But a devastating wave of coronavirus, which hit many of the provinces due to be hosting Games events, forced the postponement.

There had been concerns over finding a suitable time in the sporting calendar for the rescheduled Games, but the new dates do not coincide with major global or regional sporting events, the report said.

Vietnam last hosted the multi-sports competition in 2003, when it finished top of the medal tally. It has allocated a budget of around US$69 million (S$93.4 million) for the latest Games.

The Games are expected to attract nearly 20,000 participants, including about 7,000 athletes from 11 countries, according to the state media.

As well as Olympic disciplines, they are likely to include billiards and snooker, bodybuilding, chess, bowling and kurash, an ancient form of Uzbek wrestling.

The new dates also mean a packed calendar for some Singaporean athletes. They will have to cope with trying to qualify and compete in the SEA Games, July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and Sept 10-25 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in the span of five months.

At the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, Singapore captured 53 gold, 46 silver and 68 bronze medals to finish sixth in the standings. The 53-gold haul was also the country's best at an overseas Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE