Victory Belle can start the ball rolling

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) VICTORY BELLE is lightly raced but has found market support in all three outings. Meeting a weak field, she looks the part.

(3) DECLARE WAR is also lightly raced, but has been trying a little further. She goes well on the Poly.

(2) CAPE PRINCESS is battling but has not been too far back in her recent outings. A fair second last time, she could be a big threat.

(1) TASTE MAKER is a long-time battler but has had only two outings on the Poly for her new stable. She is showing signs of improvement.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) SUN BLUSHED got a hefty hike in the handicap after a close second in feature company last time. He is making his Poly debut but a repeat could see him hard to beat, given that (2) GLADATORIAN was rested after contesting the features last season after showing a lot of promise.

(5) IMPOSING ran well below expectations in his Poly debut and is way better than that. This shorter trip could suit.

(1) JOHNDUNBAR was rested after his maiden win. He has a handy weight and could come to hand.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) JOHNNY'S HOPE was running on smartly from a tough draw last time. He has shown promise and the switch to the Poly is the only question mark.

(1) RAVEN'S SWORD has been knocking on the door since wearing cheek pieces. He has the best draw and does stay the trip.

(3) DOUBLE SILVER improved nicely second-up over a sprint. His pedigree suggests that the mile will be more to his liking.

(5) L'ULTIMO has been going over sprints but ran a fair race behind easy winner Imposing. He, too, should enjoy the trip.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) PEDRO won well first-up on the Poly. The soft ground on the turf did not seem to suit last time. Back on the Poly, he can score again.

(7) TRACK COMMANDER was close-up on the turf last run. Before that, he finished 11/2 lengths behind Pedro on the Poly. They are meeting on the same terms, courtesy of Pedro's 1.5kg rookie's claim.

(6) GENTLEMAN'S WAY is always game and loves the Poly. He is due another win.

(5) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT never finished far back and has been rested. He has a money chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) ACACIA'S BLOSSOM is making her Poly debut. She was not far back when taking on stronger rivals first-up out of the maidens. She should be competitive.

(3) IRON CHEF is holding form and is going over her optimum course and distance. The blinkers come off but star rider Keagan de Melo stays on board.

(10) COZY DOT COM has the worst draw but also has bottom weight. Narrowly beaten over this course and distance last time, she must have a winning chance.

(7) VENTUROUS is back on her preferred surface and was narrowly beaten in her last outing.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) NEW ORLEANS goes well on the Poly and is distance suited. With a handy weight, she should be thereabouts.

(2) CAPRIANA seems best over the shorter sprints but has a light weight and an in-form jockey.

(8) MISS MAGICIAN also seems more at home over 1,000m but has consistent Poly form.

(7) ALTO ALEX showed up well first run out of the maidens. She has a money chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) BOWIE was running on strongly in a competitive sprint. The blinkers came off in his last run on the Poly when trying further. They are back on for a fifth success.

(3) PROUD MASTER has been in good form over shorter distances but is equally at home over this trip. He is lightly raced and has scope for further improvement.

(2) AFRICAN SKYLINE has been out of the money only once in 10 starts. He has useful form over this course and distance. He is aided by a light weight and a plum draw.

(5) TREAD SWIFTLY could be the pick of the two Peter Muscutt-trained runners, although jockey bookings suggest otherwise with (4) CONQUER THE ENEMY in receipt of 5kg from his stablemate.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) DIAMOND GIRL has been taking on slightly stronger rivals. She showed some improvement with blinkers. The switch to the Poly could be the master stroke.

(10) GREEN DREAM has a tricky draw but is in very good form. The main threat.

(7) CORNER CRUSADE has come good on the Poly. She is trying an extra 200m.

(1) TWICE THE TRIP is making her Poly debut and has made improvement.