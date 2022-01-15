Victory after losing focus

There were mixed fortunes for Singapore's shuttlers at the India Open yesterday as an ill Yeo Jia Min was forced to withdraw from her women's singles quarter-final but Loh Kean Yew progressed to the men's singles semi-finals.

Amid a spate of Covid-19 cases at the New Delhi event, which saw seven players pull out on Thursday following positive tests, Yeo had sparked concern when she developed a fever.

She had soldiered on initially, winning her second-round match against India's Anupama Upadhyaya on Thursday despite being unwell.

But Yeo, 22, withdrew yesterday, allowing Thailand's 33rd-ranked Supanida Katethong to advance to the semi-finals via a walkover.

The Singapore Badminton Association confirmed Yeo had tested negative for Covid-19 and the world No. 17 wrote in an Instagram story: "It's really unfortunate that I have to withdraw from the India Open quarter-finals later this afternoon. I was not feeling well yesterday morning and it became worse after my match.

"My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6 deg throughout the night. I really wish to compete but it's advised by my doctor that I shouldn't.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me. Do stay safe and take care of yourselves."

She earned US$2,400 (S$3,230) but it remains unclear if she will return to action next week at the Syed Modi International in Uttar Pradesh.

While Yeo was hobbled by illness, new world champion Loh continued his relentless charge as he beat Russia's 76th-ranked Sergey Sirant 21-16, 21-13 in 33 minutes.

The 24-year-old will meet Canada's 39th-ranked Brian Yang today. The other semi-final will feature India's 17th-ranked Lakshya Sen and Malaysia's world No. 60 Ng Tze Yong.

World No. 15 Loh is the highest-ranked men's singles player left in the US$400,000 competition and stands a good chance of winning the Super 500 tournament to break into the top 10 for the first time.

Against southpaw Sirant, the Singaporean lost the first point but raced to an 11-3 lead in just four minutes with a series of devastating smashes and delicate drops.