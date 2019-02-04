Victoria old boys stage comeback

Tomas Eriksson, president of the International Floorball Federation, posing with victorious Victoria School players at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. The ActiveSG-Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) Men's Premier League closed on a high note as close to 1,000 spectators were treated to an exciting finale. Victoria School emerged champions, with the alumni team mounting a spectacular fightback from 3-0 down to score four goals in the last four minutes to stun defending champions Black Wondersticks 4-3 in the final. Eriksson, who is in Singapore on holiday, presented the trophy to the champions with fellow guest of honour Lim Teck Yin (back row, third from left), the chief executive officer of national sports agency Sport Singapore.