Victor Lafay gives Cofidis first Tour de France win in 15 years, Tadej Pogacar picks up bonuses

SAN SEBASTIAN – Victor Lafay gave his Cofidis team their first Tour de France victory in 15 years when he claimed the second stage, a 209km hilly ride from Vitoria Gasteiz on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who had showed great form in Saturday’s opening stage, powered away with one kilometre to go and did not look back with a reduced bunch breathing down his neck.

He said: “I just went for it. I just went out there and did everything I could. I just gave my best, I guess. Yesterday I was a bit frustrated but to do things today, and realise I can do things at this level, be there at the end, that’s amazing.

“It was a really hard pace today but as it got nearer the end I thought maybe I could make it. I knew there would be attacks towards the end and I thought either I can attack in the downhill and do something there. I just said to myself to go for it...

“In the last metres, I looked down at my computer, I saw 500 metres, 400 metres, I said to myself I will inevitably be caught at 50 metres. It’s sick.”

Cofidis had not won a stage on the Tour since Sylvain Chavanel in Montlucon in 2008.

Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) took second place and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar finished third while his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar gained a two-second bonus, added to the eight seconds he earned for being first to the top of the Jaizkibel climb, just ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

The Danish rider picked up five seconds there but now trails his big rival by 11 seconds in the overall standings.

Yates leads Pogacar by six seconds, with Vingegaard in sixth place.

Monday’s third stage is a 193.5km ride from Amorebieta Etxano to Bayonne as the race enters France. REUTERS