Veterans give Asian netball squad a lift

The Republic's netball squad received a boost ahead of the Sept 3-11 Asian Netball Championship (ANC) with the confirmation that stalwart Charmaine Soh will return to competition after giving birth to her first child in June.

The 32-year-old was selected alongside 11 others for the tournament at the OCBC Arena, organisers announced yesterday.

Wing attack Kimberly Lim will also make her first appearance in a major international tournament since tearing her Achilles tendon at the 2019 Nations Cup.

Soh, a goal shooter, is relishing the chance to play in front of a home crowd, calling it "an experience like no other".

She said: "Experiences like these are so special... I can't wait to walk out on court again, this time with a new addition to my family in the audience.

"Overseas, you don't get family and friends supporting you but here, they're there for you and that encourages the team to work harder. I want to contribute to the team as much as possible and I don't know how much longer I can do that, so that was something I was considering too."

She continued exercising throughout her pregnancy by practising her shots and running on court, going to the gym and swimming, but doing only light drills and exercises she was comfortable with.

While she was initially concerned about being away from her newborn son for so long, she said her worries were allayed by her husband, family, friends as well as Netball Singapore chief executive Cyrus Medora and head coach Annette Bishop.

"My family and friends are very supportive, they offered to take care of the baby.

"Annette was also concerned whether my family members were OK and I spoke to my husband, who said 100 per cent (I'm OK), please go back and I'll take care of the baby.

"Annette and Cyrus also said I can take the baby with me to the hotel so I won't miss him."

With 122 and 94 international caps respectively, Soh and Lim are the squad's most experienced players.

Singapore will be led by co-captains Toh Kai Wei and Khor Ting Fang. Khor and four others -Tan Yi Jie, Amandeep Kaur Chahal, Miki Ng and Yew Shu Ning - are competing in a major tournament for the first time.

Yew is honoured to be part of the team and looking forward to earning her first international cap.

The defender, 24, said: "I can't wait to experience the atmosphere of competing in front of a home crowd.

"There will be some nerves for sure, but the seniors in the team have been sharing advice on how to handle that and they've also been very encouraging."

Toh, 26, recalled the nerves and excitement she felt while preparing for her SEA Games debut in 2017 but had help from seniors in coping.

"It feels surreal that I'm now in that position myself, and it's a privilege to get to mentor the younger players and lead the team."

As part of their preparations, some players were part of a team who competed in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Sydney in March, while a training tour was also held in Perth last month.

Bishop said the team's preparation has been good and that her players are ready to put on a good show at the ANC.

She added: "The team have been training hard, and we've spent the past few months fine-tuning our set plays and techniques while also continuing to improve our fitness.

"The newer players have impressed with their hunger and dedication, while those who have a bit more experience have really stepped up both on and off the court to guide their teammates."

Singapore will compete against 10 other teams at the ANC. The top two finishers will gain automatic qualification to next year's Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

At the last Asian championship in 2018, Singapore finished second behind Sri Lanka. The biennial event was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.