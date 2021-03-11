Veteran was a chief who cared

Senior sports administrator Milan Kwee was a taekwondo strongman who not only cared passionately for the sport, but its athletes as well.

And this was evident in the tributes that poured in from the local and global sports fraternity yesterday after Kwee, a vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), died on Tuesday night. He was 74.

According to his son Gene, Kwee had been hospitalised for a viral infection a few weeks ago.

World Taekwondo led the tributes, announcing that it had set up a memorial altar for Kwee that will stand for three days at the federation's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

It was joined in mourning by the European Taekwondo Union, which said on Facebook that "the memory of Milan Kwee will always live in all of us".

At home, athletes and fellow officials also acknowledged the contributions of the former sportsman who was remembered for his caring touch.

National taekwondo exponent Chelsea Sim recalled how Kwee, who led the STF for about 16 years, often asked after her family and would approach her mother and grandmother whenever he met them at competitions.

Noting that Kwee went beyond his role as chief, the 25-year-old said: "He was there to see me win many medals and saw me create new milestones throughout my sporting career. But he was (also) there through all the low points when I didn't win - that's where he encouraged, supported and believed in me no matter what."

In a Facebook post, International Olympic Committee vice-president Ng Ser Miang, a keen sailor, thanked Kwee for introducing him to the beauty that lay beneath the waves.

He wrote: "To me, you were my dive master who introduced me to the joy of diving and opened my eyes to a beautiful world under the sea... To my children when they were small, you were 'uncle shell' who brought them beautiful shells from your dives.

"We will miss the tea, coffee and makan together and the national sports associations will miss the leader who started the chat group to support one another and drive our national sport agenda."

Before he was elected an SNOC vice-president in 2018, Kwee was on its executive committee (exco) as a representative of the national sports associations (NSAs), a position he had held since June 2012.

He also led the Singapore contingent as its chef de mission at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, where the Republic won a record-breaking away haul of 58 golds.

A distinguished athlete, he was part of Singapore's first taekwondo national team that competed at the inaugural 1973 World Championships. He also bagged multiple national titles as well as a gold and silver at the first two Asian Taekwondo Championships in 1971 and 1969 respectively.

Jessie Phua, a fellow SNOC vice-president who is also the Singapore Bowling Federation's chief, lamented: "Sport has lost a strong and committed promoter. Always friendly and helpful, my sporting colleagues and I have lost a good partner."

SNOC president and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin added that "we have lost a fine sportsman, friend and colleague".

Kwee leaves behind his wife Renee, children Gene and Dawn, and a grandson. Gene, 43, said: "At home he was my dad, a loving husband, father and grandfather.

"We never knew the amount of contributions he made, how much his work meant to others and made a difference in the sport."

In the event of a death of a vice-president, the SNOC constitution stipulates that a new vice-president shall be appointed by the exco at its next meeting for the remainder of the previous vice-president's term.

But The Straits Times understands that there are currently no plans to replace Kwee and the SNOC exco's existing members will oversee the work he was doing.