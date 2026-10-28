Veteran Beale added to Wallabies squad for Nations Championship tests

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MELBOURNE, Oct 28 - Veteran utility back Kurtley Beale has been recalled to the Wallabies squad for the Nations Championship tests in Britain, replacing Hunter Paisami, who has withdrawn for personal reasons.

The 95-test Beale last played for Australia against Wales in Cardiff in 2021 and was named in the Wallabies squad in 2024 before an Achilles injury ended his season.

Coach Les Kiss said Beale's experience and versatility would be valuable, with the Western Force player primarily providing midfield cover.

"He has the versatility to play a number of positions across the backline," Kiss said in a statement on Wednesday of Beale, who will be 38 in January.

"Kurtley's also been in great form for the Western Force in Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby AUS and is excited to contribute to the environment."

Former Northampton Saints back James Ramm has also been added to the squad following an impressive campaign with Northland in New Zealand's provincial championship.

Ramm, who will join Western Force next season, can play on the wing or at fullback.

Scrumhalf Kalani Thomas will join the squad after his Australia A commitments, with Tate McDermott expected to return home during November for the birth of his first child.

The Wallabies meet England at Twickenham on November 8, before further tests against Scotland and Wales. REUTERS