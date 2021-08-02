'Very hard' but Chen just edges it

TOKYO • China's Chen Yufei yesterday claimed the women's badminton singles gold, denying Chinese Taipei a second straight night of success in the sport following the men's doubles title the previous night.

The 23-year-old world No. 2 ensured there would be no repeat in the women's singles, beating top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 to capture the crown.

It came down to the fine details as there was barely anything between the duo and in the end, Tai scuffed a shot into the net to end a marathon final rally.

Chen fell to her knees and roared to the rafters as she secured China's fifth women's singles gold medal since badminton made its Olympic debut at the Barcelona 1992 Games.

"I imagined getting the gold medal and this was very hard," she said.

Tai, 27, who in the past has hinted she may retire after the Games, cut a despondent figure, saying: "I've been playing badminton for half my life so I'm just thinking about the rest."

India's P.V. Sindhu took bronze, beating China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15.

In the men's singles, Denmark's world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen overcame a nervy start to move into the final, ending Guatemalan underdog Kevin Cordon's unlikely tilt at the title.

The world No. 59 had been the surprise package in Tokyo but the favourite was ultimately too clinical for him, winning their semi-final 21-18, 21-11 and setting up a final clash with Chinese defending champion Chen Long.

After taking bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, Axelsen is aiming to get over the line today.

"Obviously I want more than just a final - this is not enough for me," he said. "I was so tense and wanted it so badly, so I couldn't even enjoy the game today. I'm more relaxed with a silver medal secured, and now I'm going for gold."

While Axelsen hopes to emulate the 1996 Atlanta Games feat by Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen, the current president of the Badminton World Federation, and become the second Dane to win the gold medal, Chen can also make history here.

He has the chance to join Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan in winning consecutive Olympic titles after beating Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-16, 21-11 in the other semi-final.

"I didn't think too much about my strategy because it's already the semi-finals - I just needed to execute," said Chen.

"Because I haven't played internationally for the past year and a half, I don't know what level my opponents are at. That was a big question mark, so I'm happy I've been able to play well. I hope to be able to express the best of myself tomorrow."

Cordon, whose improbable run has captured his native Guatemala, can also write his name in the history books should he claim just his country's second Olympic medal in today's third-place play-off against Ginting.

