'Very demanding' Tour de France start next year

PARIS • The Tour de France next year will kick off with a series of tough, hilly stages, race director Christian Prudhomme revealed in Vitoria, Spain, on Wednesday.

The Tour will start in the Basque Country for the second time in its history, 31 years after the 1992 race began with a prologue in San Sebastian.

The July 1 opening day in Bilbao next year had already been announced but, on Wednesday, Prudhomme detailed a 185km circuit beginning and ending in the city.

The stage, described as "very demanding" by designers, will include several short, steep climbs, including the 2km Pike Bidea, 10km from the finish.

The next day, the peloton will start in Vitoria, the regional capital, and ride 210km across the mountainous Basque Country to San Sebastian.

It will cross the Jaizkibel Pass which is part of the route of the San Sebastian one-day classic.

On July 3, the Tour will head to France from Amorebieta to an undisclosed destination. The organisers did say that the race would cross into France at the border town of Irun.

Prudhomme also wished Egan Bernal a speedy recovery after the Colombian 2019 Tour de France winner underwent emergency surgery for several fractures following a collision with a bus while training outside Bogota on Monday.

Asked about the crash, Ineos Grenadiers teammate Tom Pidcock called for better protection for pro cyclists on time-trial bikes.

Riders on these bikes keep their heads lowered and arms tucked in to help with speed and aerodynamics but that means they do not have much manoeuvrability on public roads.

"Positions are getting more and more extreme and we spend more time trying to hold these positions," the Olympic mountain bike champion, who broke his collarbone in a similar accident last year, told the BBC.

"You don't necessarily see where you're going. It's evident now where it's getting quite dangerous. I don't think we need to stop progressing, but think about how we can train in a safer way and try and mitigate these crashes."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS