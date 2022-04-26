Verstappen gets Laureus award after GP victory

SEVILLE • Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and triple Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah won the Laureus World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards on Sunday in a virtual ceremony from Seville.

Dutchman Verstappen, who won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier on Sunday, said: "Since I was a little kid, I dreamt of being on the top step and winning the championship.

"The reaction back in Holland was amazing from all the newspapers and fans. It's something we'll never forget.

"It was a lot of hard work and years of preparation. I'm incredibly proud... It means a lot to be recognised for this award, one of the highest ones in the world, so I'm incredibly happy."

Thompson-Herah, the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo last year, said: "I have watched that (100m) race about a thousand times now.

"I would say I am very, very proud, but I cannot dwell on the past... My motivation is to be even better. I told myself that I want to be the greatest female sprinter."

The awards are organised by the Laureus Sports Foundation and the 2021 winners were selected by a 71-member panel led by All Black rugby great Sean Fitzpatrick.

In a sign of how ephemeral sporting achievements can be, the Italian men's football team, who followed winning last year's European Championship by failing to qualify for this year's World Cup, were voted the Team of the Year, for a second time.

British tennis starlet Emma Raducanu, who has struggled for consistency since winning the US Open last year, received the Breakthrough of the Year award.

Skateboarder Sky Brown won the Comeback of the Year award.

She had fractured her skull in training in June 2020 and was unresponsive when she arrived at a hospital. She recovered and competed in Tokyo, winning bronze and becoming Britain's youngest Olympic medallist at 13 years and 28 days.