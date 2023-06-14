Vegas Golden Knights crush Florida Panthers, clinch first Stanley Cup title

LAS VEGAS – The city that never sleeps had another reason to stay up all night.

The Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in team history on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, getting three goals from Mark Stone en route to a 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers in the deciding Game 5.

Stone, who is the team captain, produced the first hat-trick in the Finals since Peter Forsberg accomplished the feat for the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

The Knights lifted the Cup in just their sixth season of existence to become the fastest expansion team in National Hockey League (NHL) history to claim a title.

“I can’t even describe the feelings in my stomach right now,” Stone said while still celebrating on the ice.

“Everything you can imagine. The grind of an 82-game season, four play-off rounds. You grind and you grind and you grind. At the end of the day, the last team standing, it’s incredible.”

Six other players scored goals for Vegas, Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore each contributed three assists and Adin Hill made 32 saves in another steady performance for Vegas, who outscored the Panthers 26-12 in the best-of-seven series.

The Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy as play-off MVP. He tallied an assist in Game 5, giving him 12 for the play-offs to go with 13 goals. He tied for the league lead in post-season goals in 2023 and finished one point behind Eichel’s league-leading play-off point total.

“One night it’s one guy, one night it’s another guy,” Marchessault said.

“That’s the mentality we have this year, just next man in has to do the job. We’re a bunch of good teammates in that locker room and we’re always happy for each other and everybody stepped up at different times. That’s why we’re winners.”

Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist, Aaron Ekblad also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for Florida, who were outscored 21-7 in the three games at Las Vegas.

“Appropriate congratulations to Vegas,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “They earned it. They were outstanding. We didn’t have an answer for them.”

The Panthers played without leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk in Game 5 because of a broken bone in his sternum/clavicle area. The injury occurred in Game 3, but he played through the pain in Game 4 at Sunrise, Florida, a 3-2 loss that put them on the brink of elimination.