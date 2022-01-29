VAR helps Brazil keep unbeaten record

LONDON • Brazil have already sealed their 2022 World Cup berth but the Selecao, who lead the South American table, would still like to go through their entire qualification campaign unbeaten.

They have three more games to cross although that proud record - 11 wins and three draws - could have ended on Thursday had the video assistant referee (VAR) not intervened.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker thanked the VAR, saying the system had prevented his side from being "punished unfairly" after his two red cards were rescinded in their 1-1 draw with Ecuador - a result that kept the hosts in third place.

Alisson was shown a red card after 25 minutes for catching Enner Valencia with a high boot and another in stoppage time for felling Ayrton Preciado as he attempted to punch the ball, but on both occasions, the referee consulted VAR and changed his mind.

"I think this was the first time this has happened in the history of football," said Alisson.

"I think that I acted properly in the moves and I think my teammates helped me a lot.

"They were incisive in their complaints to the referee.

"This shows once again the importance of using VAR in football. I am happy with the VAR; if it wasn't for the VAR, we'd have been punished unfairly."

Brazil took an early lead through Casemiro and both sides had already been reduced to 10 men - Alexander Dominguez was sent off just 15 minutes into the game before Emerson Royal followed suit five minutes later - when Alisson was shown his first red card.

Felix Torres equalised for the home side with a header 15 minutes from time and then the custodian was again at the centre of controversy in stoppage time as Ecuador pushed for a winner.

The Colombian referee, who had also rescinded a penalty award for the hosts after consulting VAR, overturned the second red card to the fury of the home fans.