Van Niekerk getting knack of winning again

BLOEMFONTEIN (South Africa) • Olympics and world 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, whose recovery from a knee injury has been slower than expected, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein on Monday night.

The South African finished first in a 100m race on grass in a hand-timed 10.20sec at an unofficial university meet.

Van Niekerk came though the race unscathed as he eyes the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and a chance to defend his 400m title.

He smashed the Games and world records of 43.18sec, set by American Michael Johnson in 1999, when he clocked 43.03sec at Rio four years ago.

"It is good to be back running and I am satisfied with my time. Thanks again to everyone who has assisted in my recovery," van Niekerk said.

The 27-year-old damaged his knee in October 2017 while playing in a celebrity touch rugby match in Cape Town that preceded a Test between South Africa and New Zealand.

His rehabilitation since has included medical treatment in the United States, Qatar and South Africa.

The injury also prevented him seeking a third consecutive world title in Doha last year after triumphs in Beijing in 2015 and London two years later.

Speaking in Berlin at the weekend ahead of the Laureus awards ceremony, Johnson said it would be "very difficult" for van Niekerk to successfully defend his Olympic title.

"An athlete who misses two seasons through an injury usually takes one season to get back into shape," said the retired four-time Games gold medallist.

"Therefore, expectations around Wayde should not be too high as it will be a huge challenge for him to be at his best in Japan.

"It is mentally tough to stage a comeback in an Olympic year, especially when many of your rivals for medals are clocking really fast times.

"That is not to say, however, that Wayde has no chance of emulating his feat of four years ago and winning another 400m gold medal.

"He is a special athlete who may not follow the normal patterns of recovery. I guess we will just have to wait and see how he performs."

