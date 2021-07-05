Van der Poel, Roglic exit Tour

TIGNES (France) • Top riders Mathieu van der Poel and Primoz Roglic both withdrew from the Tour de France yesterday, further strengthening Tadej Pogacar's bid to retain his title.

Slovenia's Roglic, last year's runner-up, abandoned the race before the start of Stage 9 after suffering multiple bruises in a crash in Stage 3.

"We made the decision together with the team, it doesn't make sense to continue. We're going to try to recover and focus on new goals," the Jumbo-Visma rider said.

An embarrassing meltdown on Saturday, when he finished 35 minutes off the pace, was also said to have contributed to the pullout.

Van der Poel, who wore the leader's yellow jersey until Saturday, when Pogacar took over, also exited before Stage 9 got underway after deciding to instead focus on getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics, where he will target a gold medal in mountain biking.

"I am going to take some time (off) to recover from this first week," said the Dutchman.

"We know it would have been difficult for me and I have some other goals and due to the coronavirus, it wasn't possible for me to do the whole Tour and then be at my top game at Tokyo."

However, van der Poel made a promise to his fans it would not be the same case next year.

"I'll be back next year with ideas about making it to Paris," he said, in reference to the race finish line.

His Alpecin Fenix team sent him a message of support on social media, saying: "Thank you for an amazing week and all those unforgettable moments, Mathieu."

Like van der Poel, Roglic will be at the Games, where he is targeting gold in both the road race and time trial.

"I was going through the days but it wasn't taking (me) anywhere really," he said.

"I was in a lot of pain. It was just too much for my body and I cannot race. I'm disappointed but I have to accept it. It's the right decision."

In yesterday's race, a 144.9km route from Cluses to Tignes in the second mountain stage of the Tour, Australia's Ben O'Connor secured his maiden stage win, while Pogacar extended his overall lead after finishing sixth.

The Tour will take a one-day break today before resuming tomorrow in what will be a 190.7km race from Albertville to Valence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS