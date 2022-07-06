Van Aert finds his wings to extend overall lead

CALAIS (France) • At the finishing line, the owner of the yellow jersey flapped his arms before punching the air, later explaining, "This jersey gives you wings".

Yesterday, Wout van Aert extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he finished off some sterling teamwork to win the fourth stage after three second places in the opening three days.

The Jumbo-Visma rider left all his rivals gasping for air on the final hill of the 171.5km ride from Dunkirk to Calais after his team's brutal acceleration blew apart the peloton.

Asked if he was sick of being beaten by a bunch sprint having played the bridesmaid in the first three stages in Denmark, van Aert smiled and said: "I didn't want to take the risk. It was quite obvious that we were trying something with the team.

"I felt it was super hard on the climb and we heard on the radio that were was some damage... I decided to go alone and then it was 10km of all-out suffering."

The Belgian jumped away with less than 12km left and never looked back to clinch his seventh individual stage win of the tour.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen took second place with France's Christophe Laporte finishing third, eight seconds behind.

Overall, van Aert leads compatriot Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) by 25 seconds and defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by 32sec.

France's Anthony Perez and Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen formed the day's breakaway and built a decent lead but it was never going to stick as the sprinters' teams controlled the gap.

The stage really came to life when van Aert's teammates went full gas in the last short climb of the day before his solo surge.

Today's fifth stage is a gruelling 157km ride from Lille to Arenberg featuring almost 20km of cobbled roads - the same used for the Paris-Roubaix classic, also known as the "Hell of the North".

The contenders will be looking to avoid losing the tour on the tricky terrain with van Aert again one of the stage favourites.

REUTERS

TOUR DE FRANCE

