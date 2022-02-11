Valieva tested positive last month - reports

BEIJING • The 15-year-old figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva, who led Russia to the team gold at the Beijing Olympics this week, tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Games, Russian media have reported.

The positive test could cost Russia the gold and also threatens Valieva's participation in the individual event that starts next Tuesday.

The teen giggled with her coaches but turned serious for her own routine as she trained yesterday at the practice rink adjacent to Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium. She declined to answer questions from journalists in the mixed zone.

"Kamila has not been suspended from the Games," Russian figure skating federation spokesman Olga Yermolina told Russian news agency TASS.

Russian athletes are competing in Beijing as the Russian Olympic Committee, after the country was banned because of a massive state-sponsored doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The sample in question was obtained before Valieva won the European championships last month, the RBC newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

The drug detected is trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina - chest pain from reduced blood flow to the heart - and vertigo, according to the Kommersant daily.

It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

The reports said the test result was the reason the medal ceremony for the team event was cancelled on Tuesday.

The only time former Wada director general David Howman could remember a ceremony not taking place was when South African Caster Semenya won the 800m at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin. He told Reuters that parental consent is required before minors, those below 18, are tested.

Howman added: "It's very unusual for a positive test to be returned between competition and the medal ceremony. Usually an athlete in that position would immediately be disqualified, but that hasn't happened here...

"It is not a drug that you would take accidentally... and not something that you would expect a 15-year-old to be prescribed."

The Russians, helped by Valieva becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics, won gold in the team competition ahead of the United States and Japan.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said that an "active legal case" was under way concerning the medal ceremony and so he could not comment on the reports. He told the daily media briefing in Beijing that claims that the case concerned doping were "speculation".

Asked how long the athletes in the team competition would have to wait to receive their medals, Adams said: "It depends on the legal process... Everyone is working as quickly as they can."

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the speculation.

"The scandal broke out not at the Olympics but around the Olympics, and among those who did not have the proper information - as always," he said.

"The only source here can and should be the IOC."

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin insisted Russia had a "zero-tolerance" policy on doping and urged "everyone to refrain from making unsubstantiated comments until official information is published".

Figure skating is a prestige sport for Russia, in which it has an outstanding record. Any move to penalise Valieva or strip the team of medals would likely cause a national outcry.

