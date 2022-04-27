Valiant Elegance can double up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

1 Whizz Kid can find the front and rip this field along. He is a smart talent who can collect back-to-back wins under Joao Moreira.

3 Special M is consistent. The booking of Zac Purton holds him in good stead. The big danger.

2 Harmony Fire has a bit of class. Do not discount him under the in-form Karis Teetan.

7 Triple Triple does his best racing at the Valley. He is favoured with no weight on his back.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Fortune Hero can find the front and run this group along. Blake Shinn is a strong booking. Respect.

1 Sea Elite is making an ideal drop to Class 5. Returning in excellent order first-up, he looks ready to put his best foot forward.

7 Day Day Rich turned his form around to grab second last time. He is third-up now and is jumping from a favourable draw.

9 Zacian is racing well. He has yet to win but always finds himself finishing thereabouts.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

7 Victorious Seeker does not know how to run poorly. He does his best racing over these distances. With luck, he is the one to beat.

8 Telecom Cheetah has given every indication that 2,200m suits. He bears watching with Moreira booked to ride.

6 Winning Volatility narrowly missed last time. He is a threat.

12 Passing Fashion should find the front. He will look the winner at some stage.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

4 Win Win Fighter is closing in on his first Hong Kong win. His rider, Shinn, holds a very good record with trainer Francis Lui.

7 Joyful Genius is always around the mark without winning. Drawn well, he gets his chance.

10 Go For Tea clearly has some ability. He is coming to hand. With Moreira up from the inside gate, he bears close watching.

1 Fearless Fire gets a handy claim with top rookie Jerry Chau up.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 Valiant Elegance is a classy on-pacer. Lyle Hewitson takes the reins again in a bid for back-to-back wins, which looks achievable, especially in Class 4.

3 Happy Forever is on the improve. He has shown plenty of ability, especially from his latest two runs.

8 Jiangxi Stamina is after back-to-back wins. He gets in light and deserves plenty of respect after his easy effort last start.

4 Perfect Peach just needs to offset the gate to be a factor.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Hercules narrowly missed last time. In superb form, it would not shock to see him go one better. The inside gate suits.

9 Bella Baby is a classy operator. He has returned to a competitive mark and the light weight is ideal.

1 Xponential is always thereabouts. Once again, he rates as a leading player, especially from Gate 1 which should give him the ideal passage throughout.

2 Flaming Eagle is better than his last-start effort suggests. Keep safe.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Rewarding Together is close to his career-best form. He is looking for a third win from his last four starts. From the front, he could take a power of catching.

10 Lyrical Motion closed in nicely for fourth last time. He is on the improve and shapes as a leading player with improvement.

5 Star Brite battled for a first win last time. Expect he has held his condition. If so, he should be in the finish.

6 California Redwood has the talent. Moreira hops up and he will get his chance.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 Crossford has had excuses, tracking wide at times but still running well. He pairs favourably with Purton and his best can overcome this field.

8 Viva Hunter is looking to snap three consecutive runner-up efforts. He is racing well and should be able to hit the mark again.

11 Happy Daily has a bit of class. Suspect he can make use of his light weight against this group, even if he has struggled in the grade previously.

7 Copartner Fionn is lightly raced but on the up. Keep safe.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

1 Nervous Witness is progressing well, albeit slightly slower than anticipated. Still, he should be able to roll forward and give his rivals something to chase, especially from Gate 3 with Shinn sticking to him.

8 Stoltz chased Nervous Witness last time. These two can do the same again in a hot finale.

2 Voyage Warrior has the class. He is a Group 2 winner, so racing in this grade is a sharp dip. Do not be surprised if he challenges this lot.

3 Grateful Heart is next best.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club