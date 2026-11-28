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VALENCIA, Spain, Nov 28 - Marc Marquez was forced to leap off his Ducati before the start of the final MotoGP sprint of his career in Valencia on Saturday after the bike caught fire when the starting lights failed to go out.

Several riders signalled to abort the start after a delay with the lights while Marquez had to roll his smoking bike forward and abandon it when it caught fire on the start line.

As he returned to the garage to switch machines, stewards announced he could go back to the grid position on his spare bike but the Spaniard would have to serve a double long-lap penalty.

The decision drew boos and whistles from the home fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The sprint was reduced from 13 laps to 12. REUTERS