V Chevaliers set for victory

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 Star Of Red turned his form around last time. Trainer Benno Yung seems to have got him going well. Expect further improvement. 1 Star Of Wuyi is better than his record suggests. Making the step down in grade, it will not surprise to see him turn up in a big way. 8 Carry The Diamond is competitive in this spot. He has drawn well and is favoured with Zac Purton engaged. 10 Mudita is steadily improving. He has drawn awkwardly but still commands respect.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

10 E Honey slots in light. He is closing in on another win with conditions favouring him. He does shape as the one to beat, especially with Joao Moreira up. 8 Sunny And Gold is racing well. He came close in his last start. Any improvement holds him in good stead. 5 Viva Mama has drawn well in his bid for back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 5 which suits. He should get every chance close to the speed under Purton. 3 Inestimable is on the up. He can take another step forward.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Nordic Combined has drawn to get the run of the race. He turned in a career-best effort last time. From the inside draw, he rates as the one to beat. 2 Harmony N Home has drawn awkwardly. He has returned to a competitive mark in Class 4, where he is a one-time winner. 11 Amigos Giggle is better than his record suggests. He is having his first run for trainer Caspar Fownes, who has a solid record with stable transfers. 3 Street Scream is consistent. He just needs to offset the wide gate to be a factor.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

1 V Chevaliers is a three-time winner in this grade. He is in form and did well considering how far back in the field he settled last time. Expect improvement from the inside draw with boom apprentice Jerry Chau at the helm. 3 Nearly Fine is consistent. He has the class but appears to be taking his time to piece it all together. Still, he has claims. 5 Rainbow Light is better than his last run suggests. He can bounce back to his best which has seen him score over the course and distance. 6 Viva Popcorn is next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 See U Again is a winner in waiting. He has shown plenty of ability in just four starts. With Purton engaged and his experience, he gets one of his best chances for a breakthrough win. 4 Hardly Swears is returning first-up. He has drawn well and looks forward enough to make a top run. 9 Ahead A Head mixes his form. It would not surprise to see him bounce out of the ground, if he can recapture his first-up effort. 6 Sight Hero should arguably be more than a one-time winner. Keep safe.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

7 HK Dragon won well last time. He looks like he has figured it all out now. If he can offset the wide gate, there is no reason to suggest he cannot win again, especially in Class 4. 9 E Legend is closing in on his first win. He has come to hand quickly and is favoured from the inside draw. 10 Red Impact is racing well. He is a consistent customer who can make good use of Gate 1. 1 Fast Pace is back in Class 4. His last win was in this grade. His pairing with Moreira commands respect.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

10 Beauty Nova is coming to hand. He can take another step forward with no weight for the in-form John Size, who saddled a double last Sunday. 5 Nothing New has been without luck this term. Still, he has shown class at times and his pairing with Purton warrants respect. 4 Beauty Glory was touted as a Derby contender. But it all came a bit too soon for him. He has since put a few solid efforts together and should not be too far away from Gate 1. 2 Gallant Crown knows what it is all about. He has claims.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Seizing The Moment found his groove after a first win two starts ago. He has found a suitable contest. If the cards fall his way, he will be right there to mop this field up. 5 Party Warrior is competitive. He gets Purton again and another win in this grade soon would not surprise. 9 California Redwood shot into second on debut. He commands respect. 2 Decisive Twelve can roll to the front from Gate 2 and will take some catching.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Eason has hit the ground running in Hong Kong with two wins and three seconds from five starts. He looks like he still has plenty up his sleeve, especially after his domination last start. 3 Armour Eagle can bounce back. He has got the ability and is a threat from the inside draw. 2 Toronado Phantom loves the Valley. He can be a handful to ride but, with a clean run, he can figure. 9 Stock Legend's best efforts are few and far between. Still, he has a powerful finish in his arsenal.