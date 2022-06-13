Usyk-Joshua winner could face Fury: report

LONDON • Undefeated World Boxing Council heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk despite having repeatedly spoken of hanging up his gloves, the Daily Mail has reported.

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley in April to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again.

But his wife, Paris, later told BT Sport that he would return only for a title unification bout.

Usyk beat Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year to seize the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation belts.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told the BBC Joshua had signed his contract to fight the unbeaten Usyk in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in August, with a formal announcement expected this week.

The bout has been delayed several times after Usyk returned home to Ukraine to join a territorial defence battalion following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"(Joshua) understands that in a fight of this magnitude, things do take time. It's taken time but we're in a great place. He's been training throughout, so has Oleksandr Usyk," Hearn said on Saturday. "AJ is more confident than I've ever seen him going into a fight. We believe he's going to win the fight."

In the aftermath of his defeat by Usyk, the second of his professional career, Joshua switched trainers and his new trainer Robert Garcia is confident the London 2012 Games gold medallist can gain revenge.

"Anthony Joshua has insane power. He has great power, more than anybody else I think," the American said. "Oleksandr Usyk's very technical and difficult... but overall talent, for me, I pick Joshua."

Not since British great Lennox Lewis in 2000 has there been an undisputed heavyweight champion and, should Fury face off against the winner of Usyk-Joshua, that fight will be among the most lucrative in boxing history.

On news that Fury is in talks over what will be a career-defining bout, his promoter Frank Warren was cagey, saying: "We haven't had any negotiations with anyone."

REUTERS