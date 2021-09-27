Usyk claims three-belt victory

LONDON • Anthony Joshua needed a knockout.

Entering the final round of his heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton, one of boxing's biggest stars, trailed on the judges' scorecards, losing rounds early to a smaller, craftier challenger.

When the bell sounded, he pressed forward. But his Ukrainian opponent closed the show, landing a left and right early and quieting the crowd at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Late in the 12th, Usyk wobbled Joshua with a left hand, and a two-handed flurry of punches sent the three-belt champion to the ropes as the final bell approached.

That emphatic last round carried the undefeated Usyk to a unanimous decision win in a fight most observers expected him to lose - this was just his third heavyweight bout after stepping up from cruiserweight, where he cleaned out the division.

The outcome quieted the roughly 70,000 fans present, most of whom supported Joshua by singing in unison through the early rounds.

But it did not surprise Usyk, whose record now stands at 19-0 with 13 knockouts.

"The fight went exactly the way I expected it to go," he said after seizing the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation belts. "There were a couple of moments where Anthony pushed me, but nothing special.

"At this point, it is the biggest fight in my career but it wasn't the hardest one."

Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) entered the bout with natural advantages in size - at 1.98m, he stands 7cm taller than Usyk, and at 108kg, he outweighed the challenger by more than 8kg.

But the calculating southpaw showed up with superior footwork and won the first three rounds by finding the best angles and then landing punches.

STAY THE COURSE In the beginning, I hit him hard and tried to knock him out. But then my trainers said, 'Stop and do your job'. OLEKSANDR USYK, Ukrainian boxer, on staying patient in his bout against three-belt champion Anthony Joshua.

Usyk revealed he was tempted to go for the knockout after buckling Joshua's knees in the third round but he listened to his corner and decided to play it safe.

"In the beginning, I hit him hard and tried to knock him out," he said. "But then my trainers said, 'Stop and do your job'."

Leading up to the fight, Joshua, 31, and his backers framed the event as a celebration - the first stadium show and most-attended boxing event in England since the coronavirus pandemic began.

They also presented it as a sort of formality and a prelude to a potential all-British mega-fight with World Boxing Council champion Tyson Fury should he get past American Deontay Wilder in the conclusion to their trilogy on Oct 9.

In May, an agreement for a midsummer title unification bout between Fury and Joshua in Saudi Arabia fell through after an arbitrator ruled the former had to fight Wilder again, leading to Usyk stepping in as the mandatory challenger to the latter.

That £200 million (S$370.4 million) fight may now never happen, with Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, confirming a rematch was his client's immediate priority.

Joshua, sporting a badly swollen right eye, added: "A 100 per cent, 110 per cent (about the rematch). I'm ready to get back to training.

"There's an old saying, 'If you want to go down as a great fighter, don't fight southpaws', especially good ones. He (Usyk) is a good fighter."

A rematch, however, will likely take place next year as Usyk, who revealed he had been away from his family for months, confirmed he would first need some downtime.

But as the new holder of three heavyweight belts, the 34-year-old is in a position to demand where he wants the rematch to be held.

"I would love to have the rematch at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kiev," Usyk, who is the third boxer to have unified the cruiserweight titles and become a heavyweight champion after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES