Usman slashes and Burns for 13th straight win

LAS VEGAS • Kamaru Usman blasted away challenger Gilbert Burns on Saturday, extending his seemingly impregnable reign at the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight division with a third-round knockout at UFC 258.

"This is my cage," the Nigerian-American said.

"I'm the undisputed welterweight champion for a reason. I am the best on the planet for a reason. I'm here to stay."

The victory took his lifetime record to 18-1, and the 33-year-old, dubbed the "Nigerian Nightmare", is now 13-0 in the UFC - the longest active winning streak across all divisions in the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion.

It is also the longest winning streak for a welterweight in the UFC, surpassing the 12-0 record by former champion Georges St-Pierre. The retired Canadian is considered to be one of the all-time greats in mixed martial arts.

The bout started with Brazilian Burns rushing the champion in the centre of the cage, landing a huge right to the temple with a minute gone that left his opponent wobbling.

But Usman dusted himself off, with his rapier-like left jab finding its mark, and landed some massive rights of his own before the technical knockout was called with 34 seconds of the third round gone.

"He caught me in the first round," said Usman. "I thought: 'Let's go to work now'."

Saturday's 10-fight card was the first pay-per-view event the UFC has hosted at its Las Vegas headquarters this year, after its UFC 257 card was staged inside the "Fight Island" complex in Abu Dhabi last month.

Its Apex facility in Las Vegas remains fan-free - with strict protocols being enforced - as the United States continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

