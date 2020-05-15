Use your weight to your advantage

WARM UP

Do each exercise for one minute.

1. WALKING HIGH KNEES

Lift one knee as high as you can.

Raise the opposite arm during this movement.

2. LUNGE TWIST LOW

Tip: Move in a controlled manner to avoid injury.

Perform a lunge and at the same time, turn your shoulders at a 90-degree angle.

Keep your torso upright. Remember to twist both left and right.

Rest for 15 seconds and proceed to the main workout.

WORK OUT

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, with a 15sec break between each exercise. Then repeat.

1. SIDE KICK-THROUGH SQUATS

Begin in a push-up position.

Shift your weight to your right arm.

Rotate your hips and kick your right leg to the left.

Repeat on the other side.

Jump up and go into a half squat.

2. WALKING PLANKS

Tip: Keep your body straight and your hips level.

Go into an elbow plank.

Push yourself up to a push-up position, one hand at a time.

3. JUMPING LUNGES

Start in a lunge position.

Jump up, switch your legs mid-air and land on the opposite leg.

4. SIDE TO SIDE PUSH-UPS

Go into a plank.

Position your hands next to each other.

Move one hand to the side, shoulder-width apart.

Perform a push-up.

Repeat on the other side.

5. PRISONER SQUAT

Begin in a kneeling position.

Place both hands behind your head.

Step up into a squat, one leg at a time.

COOL DOWN

Hold each stretch for 10 counts, do two sets.

Tip: Go slow and steady to prevent overstretching. Stretch only to the point of mild discomfort.

1. HIP FLEXOR AND HAMSTRING STRETCH

Take a lunge step forward with your left leg.

Push your hips forward while maintaining right knee on the floor, stretching your right hip. Hold for 10 seconds.

Then sit back until your left knee is straight and reach for your left toes, stretching your left hamstrings. Hold for 10 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

2. CHEST AND QUAD STRETCH

Kneel and sit back on your heels.

Put your hands on the floor behind you, fingers pointing backwards.

Push your hips forward, lift up your chest and press your knees to the ground.

SAFETY TIP

Exercise at your own pace. Stop immediately if you feel unwell. If symptoms persist, see a doctor.