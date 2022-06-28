'U.S. will break world record'

EUGENE (Oregon) • Noah Lyles stormed past Erriyon Knighton to win the United States Championships 200m title on Sunday and warned the world to expect more of the same when Eugene hosts the world championships next month.

"They already know - coming to Oregon and we're coming to win," the 24-year-old said.

And that does not go just for Lyles himself as he brashly predicted the US would break the men's 4x100m relay world record at Hayward Field, the beloved athletics venue that will host the first world championships ever held in the United States.

"We are definitely winning the relay," the American said.

"We're going to break the world record. I can see it, I can already see it in my head right now."

Lyles needed a storming finish to see off rising rival and 18-year-old Knighton on Sunday.

The youngster, who ran an electrifying 19.49sec at a meet in Louisiana last month, came off the curve with a sizeable lead only for Lyles to run him down.

"I'm definitely confident in my top-end speed and my ability to hold it," Lyles added.

"Coming off that turn I definitely had a thought of 'Oh, shoot! Maybe he is in 19.4 shape'. And I thought, 'So what, I can run 19.4'."

In the end, Lyles won in 19.67 with Knighton second in 19.69 and Fred Kerley third in 19.83.

Lyles said: "Running 19.6 again reminds me of 2018 when I was just dropping them back to back. I'm OK with that for now, but it's definitely going to be getting faster as these weeks progress."

He was also unconcerned with his running of the curve, saying technically there was no problem.

"I think it's just going to come from my body recovering from Covid," said Lyles, who found he had the illness after winning in New York two weeks ago.

"It took a little while to get my muscles to adapt throughout all three rounds. I felt when we finally got to the finals my body was like OK, primed and ready to go.

"I was able to give the big kicks when I wanted to, and it showed in the last 100."

Meanwhile, national collegiate champion Abby Steiner showed no signs of burnout by dominating the women's race.

She saw off more experienced opponents to win the final, her time of 21.77sec the best in the world this season until Shericka Jackson posted 21.55 at the Jamaican trials later in the evening.

"Coming off of the collegiate season, a lot of people want to put limitations on you, saying you're going to be burnt out, but me and my coach trusted the process," said the 22-year-old.

Tamara Clark was second in 21.92 and Tokyo relay silver medallist Jenna Prandini third in 22.01.

Olympic bronze medallist Gabrielle Thomas, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, finished last and 2019 world silver medallist Brittany Brown was fifth.

Fan favourite Sha'Carri Richardson failed to advance to the final after coming up short in the 100m as well.

The top three finishers in Eugene, who met certain qualifying standards, and reigning global title holders will compete at the July 15-24 world championships.

