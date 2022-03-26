US trio favourites in Dubai World Cup

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile and Pegasus World Cup winner Life Is Good will start as the favourite in the US$12 million (S$16.2 million) Group 1 Dubai World Cup over 2,000m on dirt at Meydan racecourse tonight.

The highest rated on 124 of the 10 runners from six different countries, he is quoted at 4-6. He will jump from Gate 1 and is expected to go all the way under jockey Irad Ortiz.

The Todd Pletcher-trained four-year-old has five wins and a second from six starts.

He has yet to tackle 2,000m, but Pletcher noted that his charge won the Pegasus over 1,800m very well.

"So we've focused on just some good, stamina-building breezes and strong gallop outs," said the Kentucky Derby-winning trainer.

"He does everything so willingly. He likes doing it, enjoys his job and all his work has been super good. I'm very happy with him, his weight looks good."

Life Is Good's main challenger, 3-1 second favourite Hot Rod Charlie and also from the US, has no concerns about the distance.

He warmed up for the assignment with a comfortable win in the Group 2 Maktoum Challenge (Round 2) over 1,900m last month. He has drawn Gate 7 and will have Flavien Prat atop.

Trainer Doug O'Neill's assistant, Leandro Mora, who has been overseeing the colt's preparation in Dubai, said the horse "can run all day".

"He never seems to get tired. Life Is Good is a good horse, but we're here and we know he likes the track," he added.

American trainer Bob Baffert's Country Grammer is the third fancy, at 9-1. He will jump from Gate 5 with Frankie Dettori astride.

The Dubai World Cup Night features nine Group races totalling US$30.5 million in prize money.