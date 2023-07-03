US swimmers to train in Singapore ahead of World Championships in Japan in late July

SINGAPORE – The star-studded United States swimming team will be in Singapore in July for a training stint before they travel to Fukuoka for the World Aquatics Championships.

Ahead of the July 23-30 meet, all 22 female and 26 male swimmers will also participate in a public meet-and-greet on July 15 from 8.30am to 1pm at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The biggest names in the women’s roster include Katie Ledecky, who has seven Olympic titles to her name and is looking to add to her 19 world championships golds, 100m breaststroke world record holder Lilly King, and backstroke specialist Regan Smith.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the future of US swimming in Thomas Heilman, a 16-year-old butterfly specialist, who is the youngest male to qualify for a US worlds team since Michael Phelps.

However, seven-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel, returning from an eight-month hiatus at last week’s US Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, will be absent after failing to qualify for the competition in Japan.

The American team were last in Singapore in 2019 to train ahead of the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. At the 2022 edition in Budapest, they topped the standings with 18 gold medals.

Those interested in the meet-and-greet event can register at https://forms.gle/Nuh7UiBLDraedwwz7.

