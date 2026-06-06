US sprinter Bracy-Williams suspended for 12 years for whereabouts failures

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May 24, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marvin Bracy-Williams (USA) runs 10.38 in 100 heat during the Enhanced Games at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

June 5 - Former world 100 metres silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams has received a 12-year suspension for his third anti-doping rule violation, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old American, who won silver at the 2022 World Championships, was suspended for three whereabouts failures that occurred on July 1 2025, February 24 2026 and April 1 2026.

Whereabouts protocol requires an athlete to inform anti-doping authorities where they will be for at least one hour every day for unannounced out-of-competition testing.

The period of ineligibility for first whereabouts failure rule violations ranges from one to two years depending on the athlete’s degree of fault. Because this was the American sprinter's third violation, he was subject to an increased sanction between eight years and a lifetime period of ineligibility.

The 12-year suspension will kick in after he serves a 45-month sanction for violating anti-doping rules, which he accepted in November 2025.

USADA said Bracy-Williams notified the organization on Friday of his intent to retire. His suspension will continue indefinitely until he returns from retirement and serves the remainder of his sanctions.

Bracy-Williams has also been disqualified from any competitive results on and after April 1 2026, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

Earlier this year the American sprinter joined the Enhanced Games, which allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs that are banned in official competition. He finished third in the 100 metres at the inaugural Enhanced Games last month in Las Vegas. REUTERS