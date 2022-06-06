US sports teams rallying against gun violence

NEW YORK • As advocates call on Washington to curb gun violence after mass shootings in Buffalo, Philadelphia and Uvalde, Texas, its hometown Major League Baseball team, the Nationals, are already taking up the cause.

Professional sports teams across the United States have jumped into the national debate over gun control, with 75 teams taking part in "Wear Orange Weekend," an annual event that kicked off last Friday to advocate for an end to gun violence, according to non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety.

While a far cry for the 180-plus professional teams spanning baseball, American football, basketball, ice hockey and football, it is a considerable step up from last year, when 29 teams took part, with players wearing a small orange ribbon on their uniforms.

"This is an unprecedented moment. It's a tipping point," said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the head of movement building at Everytown for Gun Safety.

"They're also, you know, frankly, meeting their market, meeting the moment."

The National Football League's Houston Texans and National Basketball Association's San Antonio Spurs are also among the teams working with Everytown for Gun Safety for the first time this year, while this is the fourth straight year of participation for the Women's National Basketball Players Association.

The Nationals on Friday wore T-shirts with the message "enough" as they warmed up ahead of their road game in Cincinnati, Ohio, to "call for an increased commitment to reducing gun violence."

The move came roughly a week after the MLB's New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays used their social media accounts to publish facts about gun violence in lieu of game coverage.

In the NBA, the Toronto Raptors on Friday started a petition to ask Canadian legislators to join the US in observing the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

"Although we kind of are holding these athletes in really high esteem, they are also members of the community. It feels like a natural progression for them to utilise their voices to really dig into this problem," said Ferrell-Zabala.

