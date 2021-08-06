US relay team did 'everything wrong'

TOKYO • The United States 4x100m relay squad were left digesting another Olympic debacle yesterday, failing to qualify for the final after a performance branded a "total embarrassment" by American sprinting great Carl Lewis.

The American men arrived in Tokyo as favourites after a world championship victory in 2019 that raised hopes of a first Olympic 4x100m relay gold since 2000.

But their dream of ending that drought was left in tatters after the quartet of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie finished sixth in a time of 38.10 seconds.

A shaky baton handover between Kerley and Baker and a poor anchor leg from Gillespie, a controversial inclusion ahead of Kenny Bednarek or Noah Lyles, condemned the team to elimination.

Though the US have suffered multiple disqualifications over the years, yesterday marked the first time an American 4x100m squad have failed to make the Olympic final from a completed heat.

The US last earned a medal in the event in 2004, when they won silver in Athens.

The latest flop earned a scathing review from Lewis.

"The USA team did everything wrong in the men's relay," he wrote on Twitter.

"The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) kids I saw."

Former Olympic 200m and 400m champion Michael Johnson was similarly scathing, saying the team had been inadequately prepared.

"Trying to get two people running full speed to exchange a baton within a 20-metre zone requires practice!" he wrote on Twitter.

"Especially when you haven't won this event since 2000 due to drops and zone violations! Embarrassing and ridiculous."

Members of the US team were also struggling to explain the latest entry in the Americans' extensive catalogue of under-achievements.

"We just didn't get the job done today, no excuses," said second-leg runner Kerley, silver medallist in the men's 100m final on Sunday.

Third-leg runner Baker suggested the team had not had enough practice. He said: "We are all running fast right now. Fred is running 9.8sec and I am running 9.8sec. Trying to time that up perfectly with a couple of practices is tough."

WORSE THAN KIDS It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the Amateur Athletic Union kids I saw. CARL LEWIS, American sprinting great, on the team's latest failure.

The heat was won by China in a time of 37.92 while Canada, anchored by newly crowned 200m champion Andre de Grasse, were two thousandths of a second behind.

Italy qualified in third place in a time of 37.95. The other heat was won by Jamaica in 37.82, with Britain second in 38.02. Japan also reached today's final after finishing third in 38.16.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE