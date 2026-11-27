Nov 26 - The US SailGP team are still in with a shot at the championship final, their driver Taylor Canfield said ahead of the last event of the season in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

"It's definitely not over and we are going to fight till that last moment and that last race," said Canfield, who is back behind the wheel after surgery to fix a fractured collarbone he suffered when he was hit by a car while out riding his bike.

"I think there's two different plates and then around 16 screws," Canfield said of the "hardware" surgeons used to realign the bone and enable him to get back on board what the sailor described as "these insane, complex, fast boats".

While the points gap to their nearest rivals Sweden widened slightly when he returned to race the US foiling F50 catamaran last week in Dubai, Canfield told Reuters the crew "still do have a shot" at making the three-boat grand final.

"We've seen the best teams in the world and the best teams in the league crumble at events ... We're just making sure that we're taking as much away as we can from our last event as we do every event," Canfield said in an interview from Abu Dhabi.

Canfield added that he was gaining strength and mobility by the day in the gym as he continues his recovery, saying that he had not felt any pain when he took the helm last weekend.

"It's definitely been a mental and a physical battle, not being able to move the arm for five weeks ... it was definitely a lesson in patience for someone who doesn't like to sit still," the 35-year-old said with a smile.

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALE

The US team and Sweden's Artemis, skippered by Nathan Outteridge, are the only two still in with a chance of joining Australia's Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos in the $2 million winner-takes-all SailGP season finale on Sunday.

Canfield is hoping there will not be "too much hand-on-hand combat and match racing" with the Swedish team, with both drawn in the same group for what is set to be a gripping skirmish.

"But if it comes down to it, I think we'll be prepared for that," he said, adding that the team have spoken about it and "do have a few plans in place for those scenarios".

Light winds are forecast, said Canfield, adding: "We're a very versatile team, but these conditions suit us for sure".

He said the US have made great strides this season and are growing "from top to bottom".

"It's easy to focus on the results of what's happening on the water, but behind the scenes, there's a lot happening as well, which, for me, is exciting," Canfield added.

He is equally excited about this weekend.

"My mentality is bring it on, let's go. I'm ready for it," Canfield said. REUTERS