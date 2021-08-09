US finally women's volleyball champs

TOKYO • The United States' dream of winning a first gold medal in women's volleyball became a reality yesterday, when they beat Brazil in straight sets in the final at the Tokyo Games.

Andrea Drews scored 15 points to lead the Americans to a smooth and comprehensive victory at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the Rio 2016 bronze medallists winning 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.

Despite playing the 2008 and 2012 winners, the US were dominant for most of the game, using a slew of tactical serves, consistent receptions and attacks to pin the South Americans back.

"We had a good game plan for Brazil. We needed to serve really tough and Foluke Akinradewo started us very early, with four or five serves, so she got us up to a good start and we never stopped," head coach Karch Kiraly said.

The US women's team had three silvers and two bronze medals in the event, so this victory was a long time coming.

The highlight came when the team gathered for a group photo after they had hung their gold medals around each other's necks at the podium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

That was when the Queen classic We Are The Champions filled the arena and the players, coaches and staff, sang along, putting their hands around each other's shoulders and swaying from side to side.

For captain Jordan Larson and Akinradewo, playing in their third Games, a gold completed their "series" after a previous silver and bronze.

Earlier, Rio silver medallists and world champions Serbia overpowered South Korea 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 in the bronze-medal match to take just their second Olympic medal in the sport.

For the first time, the competition concluded with the women's final, just a few hours ahead of the closing ceremony and a day after the men's final.

REUTERS