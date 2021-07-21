US cager out after positive test but Springbok 7s can train

TOKYO • United States women's 3x3 basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson yesterday said she was devastated after being forced to pull out of the Olympics due to a positive coronavirus test, despite being fully vaccinated.

USA Basketball said on Monday that the 24-year-old forward, who plays for Women's National Basketball Association team Seattle Storm, was placed under its health and safety protocols at the weekend.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has taken her place in the squad alongside Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Plum. Three-a-side basketball is making its Olympic debut, with the event running from July 24-28.

"I am devastated to share that after getting sick with Covid-19, I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo," she wrote on Instagram.

"Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope some day soon, I can come back to realise that dream. I am especially heartbroken as I am fully vaccinated and took every precaution."

Samuelson is one of an increasing number of athletes and others in Tokyo who have been placed under Covid-19 protocols.

Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team yesterday tested positive at the team hotel before their departure for the Olympics, the federation said.

The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, have been isolated. The team are set to play their first Olympic tournament game on July 30 against the Dominican Republic in Yokohama.

"It was decided to isolate the two players immediately in their rooms of the national team hotel, as well as all the players and team coaching staff, until the medical laboratory delivers the polymerase chain reaction tests," a statement read.

"All the protocols established by the Mexican Olympic Committee will be followed to safeguard the health of all the members of the national baseball team that will participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

But there was good news for South Africa's rugby sevens team, who were able to train yesterday for the first time since arriving in Japan one week ago.

The Springbok Sevens are among the gold-medal favourites but were forced into isolation on arrival in Japan because a passenger on the same plane tested positive and they were deemed close contacts.

Their coach Neil Powell has since tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the competition from July 26-28.

But the rest of the squad have been cleared and trained at Shiranami Stadium in Kagoshima yesterday.

"We are very happy to be out here and breathing in fresh air after a week in our hotel rooms," said Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi after two separate isolation periods in Tokyo and Kagoshima.

"This session was supposed to be a low-key one in terms of intensity, but the guys could not help themselves and pushed things up a few notches.

"We decided to process negative news in a positive way and that is what we have done.

"As a group, it worked for us actually being isolated, as it brought a tight-knit group even closer."

Powell is isolating for 14 days, and will continue to help the side he has coached since 2013, albeit through a computer screen, and will liaise with assistant coach Renfred Dazel on match day.

South Africa won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and they will be among the favourites again. They are in Group C with the United States, Kenya and Ireland.

REUTERS