Uruguay call up proven performers for Namibia clash

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 14, 2023 France&#039;s Paul Boudehent in action with Uruguay&#039;s Carlos Deus REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
LYON, France - Uruguay number eight Carlos Deus, who scored a try when Los Teros beat Namibia in a warm-up match last month, has been recalled to the starting back row for Wednesday's World Cup meeting between the two sides.

Coach Esteban Meneses made one other change to his pack from the 38-17 loss against Italy for the one Pool A fixture both sides have a genuine chance of winning with Diego Arbelo replacing Ignacio Peculo at tighthead prop.

In the backline, centre Felipe Arcos Perez, who also scored a try against Namibia in the warm-up, will play his first match of the tournament in place of Tomas Inciarte, while Bautista Basso comes in on the right wing for Gaston Mieres.

Nine of the starting team played in the 26-18 win over the southern Africans in Montevideo at the start of August.

Team: 1-Mateo Sanguinetti, 2-German Kessler, 3-Diego Arbelo, 4-Felipe Aliaga, 5-Manuel Leindekar, 6-Manuel Ardao, 7-Santiago Civetta, 8-Carlos Deus, 9-Santiago Arata, 10-Felipe Etcheverry, 11-Nicolas Freitas, 12-Andres Vilaseca (captain), 13-Felipe Arcos Perez, 14-Bautista Basso, 15-Baltazar Amaya

Replacements: 16-Guillermo Pujadas, 17-Facundo Gattas, 18-Reinaldo Piussi, 19-Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 20-Eric Dosantos, 21-Agustin Ormaechea, 22-Felipe Berchesi, 23-Juan Manuel Alonso REUTERS

