Watching world-class sport climbers scurry up the wall at the Tokyo Olympics, national athlete Luke Goh knew that he wanted to be among them in Paris 2024.

"It was pretty cool and it felt really good seeing it on live television. (Sport climbing) being at the Olympics is a huge step forward and I'm definitely more inspired," said Goh, 18, who is aiming for the Paris Games and next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou.