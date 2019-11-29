SEA Games: Uphill task for Fandi's men

GROUP B

Singapore 0

Indonesia 2

The Young Lions' hopes of making the SEA Games semi-finals dangle by a thread after last night's 2-0 loss to Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Singapore's Under-22 side have no goals and a single point after two games - they drew 0-0 with Laos on Tuesday - and sit fourth in the six-team Group B. Only the top two advance to the knockout stage.

It led coach Fandi Ahmad to lament post-match: "We have one, two strikers, the rest of the countries they have five, six or seven... Youngsters haven't come up yet, we're still far behind in the region...

"I don't think we have much talent in Singapore. We have numbers but not really big numbers like other Asean countries.

"Our players are mainly part-timers, students and NS men so we can't ask for more. We have to wait for them to train at six or seven o'clock in the evening because there's no chance for them to train.

"This is what we have, we have to keep going."

After a goal-less first half, Indonesia, the 2017 bronze medallists, sprang to life. Seven minutes after the restart, Egy Maulana skipped past Tajeli Salamat and Lionel Tan in the penalty box and was only thwarted by Singapore goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad's intervention.

Garuda Muda's persistence paid off when substitute Osvaldo Ardiles Haay outmuscled Irfan Fandi and slotted the ball calmly between the legs of Zharfan to put Indonesia 1-0 up in the 64th minute.



Singapore's Irfan Fandi attacking a cross in his side's 2-0 defeat by Indonesia. The defender was at fault for both goals, scored by Osvaldo Ardiles Haay and Asnawi Bahar. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The forward, who scored in Indonesia's 2-0 win over defending champions Thailand on Tuesday, made another telling contribution 10 minutes later.

He held off Irfan before playing the ball into the path of Asnawi Bahar, who doubled Indonesia's lead.

Irfan almost made amends in the 84th minute but could only direct his header onto the crossbar.

Things do not get any easier for Singapore as they face the Thais on Sunday before meeting another regional force in Vietnam next Tuesday. Their final game is against minnows Brunei on Dec 5.

Fandi said: "We are very disappointed with the results. Indonesia broke us through individual brilliance, technical ability, so hats off to them. They are one of the toughest in our group and for us it will be a mountain to climb because we have to win the last three games."

Vietnam, who had beaten Brunei 6-0 on Monday, scored six times for the second straight game as they thrashed Laos 6-1. Thailand bounced back from their opening defeat to trounce Brunei 7-0.